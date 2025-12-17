B&Q issues urgent recall for popular winter item amid fire and electric shock fears
- An urgent recall notice has been issued for the B&Q GoodHome Saturnia Electric Blanket due to risks of fire and electric shocks.
- The Office of Product Safety and Standards identified that the blanket's electric component can overheat, potentially causing fires or exposing live parts leading to electric shocks.
- Manufactured in China and sold since November 2024, the product failed to meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.
- Customers are advised to immediately cease using the blanket, disconnect it from the mains, and return it to any B&Q store for a full refund.
- The recall occurs as electric blankets gain popularity as a cost-effective heating method, leading fire brigades to issue safety warnings regarding their use.