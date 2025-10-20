Major apps down in Amazon internet outage
- Many popular apps and websites, including Snapchat, Roblox, and Fortnite, are experiencing widespread outages.
- The issues began around 8am in the UK and are impacting users globally, as reported by DownDetector.
- The problems appear to be linked to an outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major provider of internet infrastructure.
- AWS reported "increased error rates" and delays with multiple services, specifically noting issues at a facility in northern Virginia. Engineers are actively working on mitigating the issue.
- The disruption has impacted a wide range of services, from online games and streaming platforms to financial apps and government websites.