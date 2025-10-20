Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major apps down in Amazon internet outage

(Getty/iStock)
  • Many popular apps and websites, including Snapchat, Roblox, and Fortnite, are experiencing widespread outages.
  • The issues began around 8am in the UK and are impacting users globally, as reported by DownDetector.
  • The problems appear to be linked to an outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), a major provider of internet infrastructure.
  • AWS reported "increased error rates" and delays with multiple services, specifically noting issues at a facility in northern Virginia. Engineers are actively working on mitigating the issue.
  • The disruption has impacted a wide range of services, from online games and streaming platforms to financial apps and government websites.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in