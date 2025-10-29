Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Microsoft Azure suffers major outage while AWS denies new issue

Expert on how Amazon Web Services outage caused major disruptions around the world
  • Microsoft's cloud computing service, Azure, suffered a major outage on Wednesday, affecting a wide array of services including airlines, banks, Xbox Live, and Minecraft.
  • The outage was attributed to issues with Azure Front Door, leading to a loss of availability for some services, with Microsoft actively assessing failover options.
  • Crowdsourced error reporting site DownDetector indicated significant spikes in errors for Azure and numerous other platforms, such as Google, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) denied reports of issues on its platform, stating its services were operating normally, despite DownDetector also showing spikes for AWS.
  • This incident marks the second major internet outage in as many weeks and occurred just hours before Microsoft's third-quarter earnings report.

