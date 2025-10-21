The cause of hours-long internet outage revealed
- An hours-long internet outage on Monday affected numerous apps and services, including Snapchat, Slack, Fortnite, and Roblox.
- The widespread disruption was traced to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) facility in northern Virginia, specifically an issue with its domain name system (DNS).
- AWS, being a primary provider of internet infrastructure, caused a ripple effect across many platforms not directly linked to Amazon.
- Amazon identified the root cause and implemented a fix approximately three hours after the problems began, though full restoration took longer due to the internet's interconnected nature.
- Experts noted that such outages highlight the reliance on shared digital infrastructure and warned of potential vulnerabilities for hackers during these periods.