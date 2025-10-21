Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The cause of hours-long internet outage revealed

Huge Amazon internet outage leaves Snapchat, Reddit, banks and more not working
  • An hours-long internet outage on Monday affected numerous apps and services, including Snapchat, Slack, Fortnite, and Roblox.
  • The widespread disruption was traced to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) facility in northern Virginia, specifically an issue with its domain name system (DNS).
  • AWS, being a primary provider of internet infrastructure, caused a ripple effect across many platforms not directly linked to Amazon.
  • Amazon identified the root cause and implemented a fix approximately three hours after the problems began, though full restoration took longer due to the internet's interconnected nature.
  • Experts noted that such outages highlight the reliance on shared digital infrastructure and warned of potential vulnerabilities for hackers during these periods.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in