Teenager stabbed to death in brutal revenge attack on busy street

Police at the scene of the incident in June 2024
Police at the scene of the incident in June 2024 (James Manning/PA Wire)
  • Awad Abdel Samad was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Mohamed Abdi.
  • Samad fatally stabbed 19-year-old Abdi on London's busy Edgware Road on 4 June 2024.
  • The judge stated Samad was motivated by revenge, believing Abdi was involved in the kidnapping and torture of his friend two days prior.
  • The attack occurred on a congested street, where Samad disarmed Abdi during a fight before stabbing him three times as Abdi attempted to retreat into his car.
  • Co-defendant Mohamad Mahmoud El-Hazzaa received a three-year prison sentence for attempting to pervert the course of justice.
