Skiers flee as huge avalanche crashes down mountain in Italian Alps
- Dramatic footage captured an avalanche in the Italian Alps near Courmayeur, showing skiers attempting to flee a vast plume of snow near the Zerotta chairlift.
- The incident is part of a series of avalanches across the European Alps, following a deadly week that has seen multiple fatalities, including Britons.
- Two people died in an avalanche in Courmayeur just days before the filmed event, and two British skiers were among those killed in Val d’Isère, France, after being swept away off-piste.
- Italy’s alpine rescuers warned of particularly hazardous conditions across the entire Alpine crescent due to fresh snowfall and unstable snowpacks.
- Experts cautioned that even a single skier's passage or natural overloading can trigger an avalanche under current unstable conditions.
