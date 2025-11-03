Avalanche in Himalayan mountain range leaves seven dead
- Seven people, including five foreign climbers and two local guides, have died in an avalanche on Nepal's Yalung Ri Himal mountain.
- The incident took place at a camp on the 5,630-metre peak in the Dolakha district, northeast of Kathmandu, with five other people injured at the base camp.
- The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers are currently unconfirmed, and rescuers were reaching the remote site on Monday.
- This tragedy follows a separate avalanche in South Tyrol, northern Italy, where five German mountaineers were killed over the weekend.
- In the Italian incident, three bodies were recovered on Saturday, with a man and his 17-year-old daughter found on Sunday, while two other climbers survived.