Autonomous Royal Navy helicopter makes history with first ever flight

The UK’s first truly autonomous full-size helicopter completing its maiden flight from Predannack airfield in Cornwall
The UK’s first truly autonomous full-size helicopter completing its maiden flight from Predannack airfield in Cornwall (Royal Navy)
  • The UK's first truly autonomous full-size helicopter, designed and built by Leonardo, has successfully completed its maiden flight from Predannack airfield in Cornwall.
  • Named Proteus, the demonstrator helicopter is intended for the Royal Navy to integrate uncrewed aerial systems into future 'hybrid air wings' and anti-submarine operations as part of the Atlantic Bastion strategy.
  • The successful flight, witnessed by representatives from Leonardo, the Royal Navy, and UK Defence Innovation, followed comprehensive ground running trials at Leonardo’s Yeovil site.
  • This achievement fulfils key commitments in the Strategic Defence Review, which aims to create a 'New Hybrid Navy' with autonomous helicopters playing a central role.
  • Developed under a £60m programme supporting 100 British jobs, Proteus is considered one of the world's first full-sized autonomous helicopters, utilising advanced sensors and computer systems for decision-making.

