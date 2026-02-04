Why one in three autistic children miss weeks of school
- A survey by Ambitious About Autism found that one-third of autistic young people have missed at least two weeks of school since September, with 16 per cent not attending at all.
- Mental health was cited as the primary reason for absence by 62 per cent of respondents, followed by physical health and unsuitable school placements.
- Jolanta Lasota, chief executive of Ambitious About Autism, highlighted that school absence for autistic young people can involve being present but not included, being sent home due to misunderstood traits, or being denied an appropriate school.
- The government is expected to publish its plans to reform the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system in the coming weeks.
- Previously, the government announced £200 million for teacher training in SEND and £3 billion to create approximately 50,000 new school places, including facilities like breakout rooms in mainstream schools.
