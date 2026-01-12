First autistic barbie doll launched
- Mattel has launched the first Barbie doll representing autistic individuals, which has been warmly received by campaigners and charities.
- The doll incorporates specific design elements such as loose clothing, a subtle side eye gaze, a pink fidget spinner, and noise-cancelling headphones to reflect common experiences among some autistic people.
- Developed with input from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), the doll aims to provide authentic representation and help young autistic people feel seen and accepted.
- Additional features include moveable elbows and wrists to allow for gestures, and a pink tablet symbolising the use of digital tools for communication.
- This initiative is part of Mattel's ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive brand, following previous releases of dolls representing individuals with diabetes, blindness, and Down's syndrome.