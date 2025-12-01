Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Estate agent puts former Nazi brothel up for sale as ‘fixer upper’

The listing, pictured, highlights the property’s proximity to a kindergarten, school and shops but fails to mention its gruesome wartime past
The listing, pictured, highlights the property’s proximity to a kindergarten, school and shops but fails to mention its gruesome wartime past (Rudolf A. Haunschmied/Wikimedia)
  • A house in Austria, which operated as a brothel for inmates of the Gusen concentration camp during World War Two, has been put up for sale.
  • The property was advertised by an estate agent as a "house with a history" without any mention of its horrific past, sparking outrage among local officials and a nearby memorial organisation.
  • Barbara Glück, director of the Mauthausen memorial, expressed surprise at the listing, and local authorities were reportedly also unaware.
  • The Gusen camp, a sub-camp of Mauthausen, held over 71,000 people, with at least 35,800 dying from forced labour, starvation, or execution.
  • The listing highlighted the home’s proximity to a kindergarten and school, further omitting its historical significance, despite interior ministry plans to expand the Gusen memorial.
In full

