Independent

Young skier killed after falling off beginner’s slope onto rocks in Austria

The teenager veered off-piste (stock image)
The teenager veered off-piste (stock image) (Getty/iStock)
  • A 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic died after falling from a beginner's ski slope at the Feuerkogel resort in Austria on Monday.
  • The teenager veered off-piste, falling approximately seven metres through scree and trees, shattering his helmet on rocks.
  • First responders attempted to resuscitate the boy for an hour after he was discovered by a cable car employee, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
  • Police warned skiers to exercise extreme caution due to the current lack of snow cushioning next to the slopes and the hard, fast conditions.
  • This incident marks the second fatal skiing accident in Austria within two days, following the death of a 49-year-old Austrian man after a collision with an Irish teenager.
