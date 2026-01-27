Young skier killed after falling off beginner’s slope onto rocks in Austria
- A 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic died after falling from a beginner's ski slope at the Feuerkogel resort in Austria on Monday.
- The teenager veered off-piste, falling approximately seven metres through scree and trees, shattering his helmet on rocks.
- First responders attempted to resuscitate the boy for an hour after he was discovered by a cable car employee, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Police warned skiers to exercise extreme caution due to the current lack of snow cushioning next to the slopes and the hard, fast conditions.
- This incident marks the second fatal skiing accident in Austria within two days, following the death of a 49-year-old Austrian man after a collision with an Irish teenager.