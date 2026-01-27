Families told to evacuate as bushfire breaches containment lines
- More than 1,000 families in Victoria, Australia, have been urged to evacuate as bushfires burn across the state amid a severe heatwave pushing temperatures towards 50C.
- A fast-moving fire in the Otways, southwest of Melbourne, has breached containment lines, threatening towns including Gellibrand, Kawarren, Beech Forest, Forrest, Barongarook, and Lorne.
- Melbourne is forecast to reach 45C, its hottest day in nearly 17 years, while inland areas like Ouyen could surpass the state's previous temperature record of 48.8C.
- Emergency services are battling the blazes with more than 300 firefighters and six aircraft, but strong winds and extreme heat are making containment extremely difficult, with a statewide fire ban in place.
- The extreme heatwave, driven by a 'heat dome', has disrupted major events like the Australian Open and is part of a trend of increasing frequency and severity of heatwaves and bushfires due to rising global temperatures.