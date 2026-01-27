Australia cancels visa of Jewish influencer accused of ‘spreading hatred’
- Australia has cancelled the visa of British-Israeli social media influencer Sammy Yahood, just hours before his scheduled flight for a speaking tour.
- Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said that "spreading hatred is not a good reason to come" to Australia, referencing Mr Yahood's past comments describing Islam as "murderous".
- Mr Yahood, who has previously called for Islam to be banned and identifies as a proud Zionist, accused the Australian government of tyranny, censorship, and overreach.
- He claimed the official reason provided was an "alleged attempt to carry out business on a tourist visa" for non-profit events, which he disputes, saying that his events were about courage, faith, and unity.
- The Australian Jewish Association has condemned the decision, linking it to a perceived targeting of Jewish visitors.