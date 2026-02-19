Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police seize Netanyahu and Trump posters from cafe under hate laws

Related: Trump warns Iran on nuclear program as Netanyahu visits Florida
  • Australian police seized satirical posters from the Dissent Cafe in Canberra depicting world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Nazi uniforms.
  • The cafe owner, David Howe, said that the posters were "demonstrably anti-fascist" and criticised the police for treating the artwork as a crime scene.
  • Police confiscated five posters after the owner declined to remove them, with inquiries ongoing under new federal hate symbol laws.
  • The new legislation criminalises the public display of banned symbols but includes exemptions for artistic, educational, and journalistic purposes.
  • The artist, Blam, condemned the police's actions, arguing they misunderstood the satirical and anti-fascist message of the artwork.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in