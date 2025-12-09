Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How children can stay connected during Australia’s social media ban

The Conversation Original report by Daniel Angus, Tama Leaver
Australia rolls out ‘for the good of our kids’ ad campaign ahead of teen social media ban
  • New social media rules in Australia, effective from 10 December, will restrict access for users under 16 on platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
  • Young people are advised to download their data archives from social media platforms now to preserve digital memories before potential account restrictions.
  • To maintain social connections, teens should exchange contact details and establish group chats on age-unrestricted platforms like WhatsApp or Discord.
  • While there are no penalties for teens or parents who bypass the ban, platforms are responsible for enforcement, and attempts to circumvent the rules may not be effective.
  • Experts acknowledge that losing social media access will cause disruption and emotional difficulty for many young people, but emphasise it will not end friendships or creativity, encouraging adaptation to the changing online environment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in