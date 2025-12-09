How children can stay connected during Australia’s social media ban
- New social media rules in Australia, effective from 10 December, will restrict access for users under 16 on platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.
- Young people are advised to download their data archives from social media platforms now to preserve digital memories before potential account restrictions.
- To maintain social connections, teens should exchange contact details and establish group chats on age-unrestricted platforms like WhatsApp or Discord.
- While there are no penalties for teens or parents who bypass the ban, platforms are responsible for enforcement, and attempts to circumvent the rules may not be effective.
- Experts acknowledge that losing social media access will cause disruption and emotional difficulty for many young people, but emphasise it will not end friendships or creativity, encouraging adaptation to the changing online environment.