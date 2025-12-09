Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Young people were asked about the social media ban. Here’s what they said

The Conversation Original report by Kim Osman, Lynrose Jane Genon, Michael Dezuanni
Australia rolls out ‘for the good of our kids’ ad campaign ahead of teen social media ban
  • A study interviewed 86 Australian young people aged 12 to 15 regarding the social media ban for those under 16, which takes effect from 10 December.
  • The research revealed that young people feel adults misunderstand their social media use, focusing predominantly on risks rather than benefits such as learning, community building, and identity exploration.
  • Many respondents perceive the blanket ban as an oversimplified solution to complex issues, suggesting it creates more difficulties without addressing core problems.
  • Instead of a ban, young people advocate for stricter content moderation, more nuanced age-appropriate restrictions, and greater responsibility from social media platforms to enhance safety.
  • They also expressed a preference for improved media literacy programmes from the government as a more effective alternative to outright prohibition.
