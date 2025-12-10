Young people react to social media ban in Australia
- Australia has introduced a world-first ban on social media for children under 16, effective from Wednesday, requiring major platforms to block access for young users.
- The new law mandates 10 of the largest social networks, including TikTok, Instagram, and X, to prevent under-16s from using their services or face fines of up to A$49.5m (£24.4 million)
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the "profound reform" as a necessary step to combat online harms, with other nations like Denmark and New Zealand showing interest in similar models.
- Concerns have been raised by tech companies and civil liberties groups regarding potential privacy issues, the likelihood of children falsifying their age, and the risk of pushing young users onto less regulated platforms.
- While some young people expressed sadness at losing online communities, supporters of the ban, including families affected by online harm, believe it will better prepare teenagers for digital spaces.