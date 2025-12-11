Horror moment skydiver has to cut himself free after chute gets tangled on plane’s tail
- A skydiver became entangled on a plane's tail after his reserve parachute deployed prematurely during a jump over Tully airport in Queensland, Australia.
- The incident, which occurred on 20 September, saw the skydiver dangling from the aircraft while other parachutists continued their jumps.
- Video footage released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) captured the harrowing event.
- The skydiver successfully cut himself free from the plane's tail in less than a minute and completed his descent using his main parachute.
- He sustained only minor cuts and bruising to his lower legs following the ordeal.