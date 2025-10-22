Extreme fire danger warning after record temperatures in Australasia
- New South Wales and Queensland recorded their hottest October temperatures since records began in 1910, with parts of Sydney nearing 40C.
- Hot, dry winds fanned dozens of bush and grass fires across New South Wales, leading to total fire bans in Greater Sydney and surrounding regions, and causing power outages.
- New Zealand issued rare ‘red’ wind warnings and declared a state of emergency in Canterbury, as extreme winds fuelled wildfires that destroyed several properties.
- Fire and weather scientists highlighted the critical role of strong winds in rapidly drying vegetation and accelerating fire spread, noting the unusually early start to the fire season.
- Authorities urged residents to take precautions, with experts linking the increased frequency and severity of extreme heat and bushfires to Australia's 1.5C rise in average temperature since 1910 due to climate change.