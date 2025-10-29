Caesar error means hundreds of students are exempt from final history exam
- Students at nine high schools in Queensland, Australia, were mistakenly taught about Augustus Caesar instead of Julius Caesar for an ancient history exam.
- The curriculum error was discovered just days before the state-wide examination, affecting 140 senior students.
- The affected students were subsequently exempted from the exam, with their final marks to be calculated from the remaining 75 per cent of their assessment.
- Queensland's Education Minister, John-Paul Langbroek, pledged an investigation into the "extremely traumatic" mix-up and assured students would not be disadvantaged.
- Authorities are now checking all 172 schools in Queensland for similar errors, after the Curriculum and Assessment Authority had notified schools of the topic change two years prior.