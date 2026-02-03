How ‘hero’ boy saved family swept out to sea
- A 13-year-old boy, Austin Appelbee, has been hailed a hero for saving his family after they were swept out to sea off Australia's south-west coast.
- Austin swam 4km to shore for four hours to raise the alarm after his mother, Joanne Appelbee, and two younger siblings were pushed offshore by strong winds while using paddleboards and a kayak in Geographe Bay.
- He abandoned his kayak and life jacket during the swim, focusing on positive thoughts despite rough seas, and alerted authorities at 6pm.
- A large search-and-rescue operation was launched, involving Western Australia Water Police and volunteer marine rescue crews.
- His mother and siblings were located by a rescue helicopter at 8:30pm, clinging to a paddleboard 14km offshore, having spent up to 10 hours in the water before being safely brought to shore.
