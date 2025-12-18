Hate speech laws to change in Australia after Bondi Beach terror attack
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a significant expansion of the country's hate speech laws.
- This decision follows a deadly terrorist attack on Sydney's Jewish community at Bondi Beach and mounting criticism over the government's response to rising antisemitism.
- The reforms aim to lower the threshold for prosecuting hate speech, particularly targeting religious leaders and organisations inciting violence or racial hatred.
- Proposed changes include new federal offences for "aggravated hate speech", increased penalties, and making hatred an aggravating factor in sentencing for online threats.
- The government will also gain expanded powers to list extremist organisations, cancel visas for non-citizens spreading hate, and establish a task force to combat antisemitism in education.