Boy’s four-hour swim to save family like ‘running two marathons’
- A 13-year-old boy, Austin Appelbee, swam for four hours to shore to raise the alarm after his family was swept 14km out to sea in Geographe Bay, southwestern Australia.
- Austin, his mother Joanne, and siblings Beau (12) and Grace (8) were on a kayaking and paddleboarding trip when strong winds pushed them far from shore.
- After reaching land, Austin ran 2km to their accommodation to call emergency services, triggering a large-scale rescue operation.
- His mother and siblings were found clinging to paddleboards after being stranded at sea for eight to ten hours.
- Police and the Western Australia premier hailed Austin as a "true hero" for his "extraordinary act of courage," with doctors comparing his physical exertion to running two marathons.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks