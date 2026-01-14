Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Girl, 8, found alive and well after being taken in a stolen car

Child rescued after car was stolen while she slept in the back
Child rescued after car was stolen while she slept in the back (Atlanta Police/TMX)
  • An eight-year-old girl was located unharmed by police in Atlanta after being found asleep in the backseat of her mother's stolen car.
  • The car was stolen when the mother left it running with the keys inside while she briefly entered a grocery store.
  • Footage released by the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers waking the child in the abandoned vehicle.
  • The mother stated she was only in the shop for “literally one minute” before discovering her car and child were gone.
  • Atlanta Police issued a warning to parents, urging them to always turn off their car, take their keys, and take their child with them, even for short periods.
