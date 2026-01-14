Girl, 8, found alive and well after being taken in a stolen car
- An eight-year-old girl was located unharmed by police in Atlanta after being found asleep in the backseat of her mother's stolen car.
- The car was stolen when the mother left it running with the keys inside while she briefly entered a grocery store.
- Footage released by the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers waking the child in the abandoned vehicle.
- The mother stated she was only in the shop for “literally one minute” before discovering her car and child were gone.
- Atlanta Police issued a warning to parents, urging them to always turn off their car, take their keys, and take their child with them, even for short periods.