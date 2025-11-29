Government tightens rules on asylum seekers using taxis
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a ban on asylum seekers using taxis for most medical journeys in the UK.
- Taxi use for medical travel will now be restricted to exceptional, evidence-based cases, such as physical disability, pregnancy, or serious illness, requiring direct Home Office approval.
- This policy change follows a BBC investigation into "widespread" taxi use and aims to save taxpayer money by introducing alternatives like public transport.
- All service providers are mandated to cease using taxis for these medical journeys from February.
- The measure is part of a broader overhaul of the asylum system, which includes making refugee status temporary and increasing payments for voluntary returns.