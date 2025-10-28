Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Asylum seekers could move into modular buildings with government aiming to end hotel use

Police in riot gear as anti-migrant and counter protests take place outside Bell Hotel
  • The government is set to announce plans within weeks to move asylum seekers from hotels into pop-up or modular buildings, with the aim of ending hotel use entirely.
  • Housing Secretary Steve Reed stated that modular construction would allow for quicker setup and confirmed the exploration of former military bases for large-scale accommodation.
  • Two barracks, Cameron Barracks in Inverness and Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex, will temporarily house around 900 men.
  • These developments follow a critical report that accused the Home Office of squandering billions on migrant hotel contracts due to mismanagement, with one provider, Mears, now making payments back.
  • MPs have warned against using large sites due to potential high costs and noted that the Home Office lacks a clear plan for delivering medium-sized accommodation, despite projected contract costs tripling to £15.5bn by 2029.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in