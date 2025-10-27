Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Asylum seekers could be moved from hotels into pop-up buildings

Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping which faced protests over housing asylum seekers
Police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping which faced protests over housing asylum seekers (PA Wire)
  • A minister has announced that plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into pop-up buildings will be revealed "within weeks".
  • Housing Secretary Steve Reed stated the government is considering "modular" building forms and former military bases to rapidly create new accommodation sites.
  • The objective is to cease the use of hotels for asylum seekers entirely, with the Home Office committed to achieving this by 2029.
  • This development follows a critical report that exposed the Home Office's mismanagement and the squandering of billions on migrant hotel contracts.
  • MPs cautioned against replacing hotels with large sites, citing past costly failures and the Home Office's lack of a clear plan for delivering medium-sized accommodation.
