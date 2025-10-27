Asylum seekers could be moved from hotels into pop-up buildings
- A minister has announced that plans to move asylum seekers from hotels into pop-up buildings will be revealed "within weeks".
- Housing Secretary Steve Reed stated the government is considering "modular" building forms and former military bases to rapidly create new accommodation sites.
- The objective is to cease the use of hotels for asylum seekers entirely, with the Home Office committed to achieving this by 2029.
- This development follows a critical report that exposed the Home Office's mismanagement and the squandering of billions on migrant hotel contracts.
- MPs cautioned against replacing hotels with large sites, citing past costly failures and the Home Office's lack of a clear plan for delivering medium-sized accommodation.