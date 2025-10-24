Asylum seeker murdered hotel worker in ‘cowardly’ screwdriver attack
- Sudanese asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek has been found guilty of murdering hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte.
- The murder occurred on a railway station platform in Walsall.
- Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court reached unanimous guilty verdicts after deliberating for just over two hours.
- Majek, a Category A prisoner, showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered.
- The trial judge had instructed the jury that the key issue was whether Majek was the attacker seen on CCTV stabbing Ms Whyte 23 times.