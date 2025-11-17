Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Asylum reform backlash expose divisions within Starmer’s Labour party

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood defends 'dystopian' asylum plans
  • Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood are facing significant backlash from Labour MPs over their proposed toughening of Britain's asylum system.
  • The new measures, unveiled by Ms Mahmood, are aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and facilitating the removal of those without the right to remain, drawing criticism as 'repugnant' and 'performatively cruel'.
  • Key proposals include reviewing refugee status every few years, exploring overseas 'return hubs' similar to the Rwanda policy, and potentially resuming enforced returns to countries like Syria, including for families with children.
  • Concerns have been raised by Labour backbenchers that the plans go too far, with some noting the endorsement of the measures by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
  • The controversy highlights internal divisions within the Labour Party, adding pressure on Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the upcoming Budget.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in