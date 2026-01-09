More asylum hotels to close this year as Labour aim to curb immigration
- The Home Office is set to accelerate the closure of migrant hotels this Spring as part of broader plans to alleviate pressure on the asylum system.
- This strategy involves relocating asylum seekers to alternative accommodations, including army barracks, pop-up buildings, and homes of multiple occupation.
- The government also intends to increase removals from the UK and revoke housing and financial support for certain asylum seekers, replacing a legal obligation with discretionary power.
- Labour has pledged to cease the use of all asylum hotels by 2029, despite a year-on-year increase in the number of asylum seekers housed in such accommodation, though recent figures show a decrease from a peak.
- Ministers are looking to expand the 'one in, one out' returns agreement with France and are optimistic about securing a similar deal with Germany to facilitate further removals.