Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Home Office blasted over asylum accommodation costs

Wes Streeting shown Labour has returned 42 migrants in 'one-in-one out' scheme
  • Home Office mismanagement and incompetence have led to billions of pounds being squandered on asylum hotel contracts, according to a report by the Home Affairs Committee.
  • The projected cost of asylum accommodation contracts between 2019-2029 has more than tripled from £4.5bn to £15.3bn, with millions in excess profits owed by providers yet to be reclaimed.
  • MPs criticised the Home Office for its heavy reliance on costly hotels, signing contracts “in a rush” with little accountability and neglecting basic oversight.
  • Dame Karen Bradley, Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, called for urgent action to reduce costs and address local concerns, accusing the Home Office of a short-term, reactive approach.
  • The report highlighted that the average cost per person per night in an asylum hotel is £144.98, significantly higher than other dispersal accommodation, and warned against high-risk policy solutions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in