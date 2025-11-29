Asylum seeker hotel protestors ‘spreading racist hate’, claims John Swinney
- Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, unequivocally branded protests occurring outside hotels housing asylum seekers as "racist".
- His strong condemnation follows months of demonstrations across the country, some of which have featured banners advocating for the deaths of individuals crossing the English Channel.
- Mr Swinney joined a march through Glasgow on Saturday, organised by the Scottish Trade Union Congress (STUC), alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
- Speaking at a subsequent rally, Mr Swinney stated that many participants in these protests are "spreading racist hate" and affirmed that the protests themselves are racist.
- STUC general secretary Roz Foyer concluded the rally by emphasising Scotland as a welcoming country and the unity of working people against hatred and division.