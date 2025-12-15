Family returns home from holiday to find 60ft warehouse
- Residents in Tyldesley, Wigan, are campaigning against the construction of large warehouses as part of PLP's Astley Business Park development.
- The campaign group, Astley Warehouse Action, highlights issues such as the warehouses' imposing height (up to 60 feet), the destruction of scenic views, and the perceived unsuitability of the development for a residential area.
- Residents report significant negative impacts, including unprecedented garden flooding, structural damage to homes, constant noise and dust, loss of natural light, and adverse effects on mental well-being.
- Wigan Council granted planning permission in 2024, and says the decision aligns with national policy, but has initiated an independent audit of the planning process following resident complaints.
- PLP, the developer, maintains that the project adheres strictly to the granted planning consent, aiming to deliver a sustainable development that will create jobs and investment in the borough.