Monthly jab could provide ‘life-changing’ treatment for severe asthma
- A new monthly injection, Tezepelumab, could enable severe asthma patients to stop taking daily steroid tablets without affecting their symptoms.
- The Wayfinder trial, led by King's College London, involved almost 300 people with severe, uncontrolled asthma who were on daily steroid medication.
- The trial found that 90 per cent of patients treated with Tezepelumab were able to reduce their daily steroid dose.
- Over half of the patients receiving the injection were able to stop daily steroids completely after 12 months, while two-thirds stopped having asthma attacks.
- Experts believe this development could transform the lives of people with severe asthma, offering an alternative to steroids, which have significant long-term side effects.