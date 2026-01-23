Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charity chief issues hospice warning over assisted dying bill

Theresa May opposes Assisted Dying Bill over safeguarding concerns
  • Hospices across the UK are preparing for significant changes if the assisted dying bill becomes law, with concerns raised about its potential impact on the sector.
  • Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, fears the controversial legislation could lead to staff and volunteer resignations, exacerbating an already under-resourced workforce.
  • The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced in October 2024, proposes allowing terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to opt for an assisted death.
  • The bill is currently under consideration in the Lords, where it faces over 1,000 proposed amendments, prompting accusations of “sabotage” and “filibustering” from supporters.
  • Further concerns include potential financial pressures on hospices, risks to their reputation and public donations, and the ethical divisions it could create among staff.
