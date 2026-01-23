Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the UK is facing a major aspirin shortage

Aspirin can help prevent heart attacks and strokes in high-risk patients
Aspirin can help prevent heart attacks and strokes in high-risk patients (Alamy/PA)
  • Britain is experiencing widespread shortages of aspirin, a crucial medication for preventing strokes and heart attacks, leading the government to add it to its export ban list to protect supplies.
  • Both the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) and the Independent Pharmacies Association report significant difficulties in sourcing the drug, with an NPA survey finding 86% of pharmacies unable to supply aspirin in the past week.
  • The shortage is particularly severe for low-dose 75mg aspirin, vital for long-term treatment, forcing pharmacies to ration existing stock and prioritise emergency prescriptions.
  • The price of aspirin has surged, with a packet of 75mg dispersible tablets rising from 18p to £3.90, while NHS reimbursement of £2.18 means pharmacies lose money on each dispensed packet.
  • Pharmacy bodies are urging the government to reform medicine reimbursement rules and allow pharmacists to substitute alternative drugs when the prescribed medication is unavailable, to prevent patient safety risks.
