Why the UK is facing a major aspirin shortage
- Britain is experiencing widespread shortages of aspirin, a crucial medication for preventing strokes and heart attacks, leading the government to add it to its export ban list to protect supplies.
- Both the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) and the Independent Pharmacies Association report significant difficulties in sourcing the drug, with an NPA survey finding 86% of pharmacies unable to supply aspirin in the past week.
- The shortage is particularly severe for low-dose 75mg aspirin, vital for long-term treatment, forcing pharmacies to ration existing stock and prioritise emergency prescriptions.
- The price of aspirin has surged, with a packet of 75mg dispersible tablets rising from 18p to £3.90, while NHS reimbursement of £2.18 means pharmacies lose money on each dispensed packet.
- Pharmacy bodies are urging the government to reform medicine reimbursement rules and allow pharmacists to substitute alternative drugs when the prescribed medication is unavailable, to prevent patient safety risks.