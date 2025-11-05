Experts issue Asian hornet warning after sightings in the UK
- Environmentalists and beekeepers have reported an "unprecedented" surge in Asian hornet sightings across the UK this summer.
- As of 11 September, there were 429 credible sightings and 112 nests reported by the National Bee Unit, with a recent first sighting in Northern Ireland.
- Outside the UK, an American teacher and his teenage son were killed by a swarm of hundreds of hornets while on a ziplining holiday in Laos.
- Also known as the yellow-legged hornet, these insects are smaller than European hornets, with black abdomens, yellow bands, yellow legs, and orange faces.
- The public is urged to report any suspected sightings via the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology website or the Asian Hornet Watch app, but not to disturb active nests in case they get hurt.