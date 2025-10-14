Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh warning as Asian hornet captured in Belfast

Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), also known as the yellow-legged hornet or Asian predatory wasp, is a species of hornet indigenous to Southeast Asia
Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), also known as the yellow-legged hornet or Asian predatory wasp, is a species of hornet indigenous to Southeast Asia (Getty Images)
  • The first Asian Hornet, also known as the yellow-legged hornet, has been confirmed in Northern Ireland after being captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast.
  • This invasive species, originating from East Asia, poses a serious threat to biosecurity and local ecology, particularly to honeybees and other valuable pollinating insects.
  • Andrew Muir, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, expressed concern about the hornet's potential establishment and urged the public to remain vigilant.
  • The Northern Ireland Environment Agency has initiated a monitoring programme using specialist equipment and live traps to determine if more hornets or nests are present.
  • The public is advised to report any suspected sightings immediately, ideally with a photograph, via the Asian Hornet Watch app or CEDaR online recording, but warned not to disturb nests.
