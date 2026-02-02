Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

XL Bullies mauling grandmother to death was ‘tragedy waiting to happen’, court hears

Ashley Warren at Colchester Magistrates’ Court
Ashley Warren at Colchester Magistrates’ Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
  • Aspiring rapper Ashley Warren is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court after 68-year-old Esther Martin was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs.
  • Ms Martin was left in charge of the ten dogs at Warren's home in Jaywick, Essex, on 3 February 2024, while he travelled to London to film a music video.
  • The fatal attack occurred just two days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, which Warren had not obtained for any of his dogs.
  • The prosecution argued that Ms Martin, who had mobility issues and minimal dog training experience, was not a suitable person to manage the powerful dogs, describing the situation as a 'tragedy waiting to happen'.
  • Warren denies the charges, asserting he reasonably believed Ms Martin was a 'fit and proper person' to care for the dogs, despite previously telling police that poodles were more aggressive than XL bullies.
