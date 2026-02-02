XL Bullies mauling grandmother to death was ‘tragedy waiting to happen’, court hears
- Aspiring rapper Ashley Warren is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court after 68-year-old Esther Martin was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs.
- Ms Martin was left in charge of the ten dogs at Warren's home in Jaywick, Essex, on 3 February 2024, while he travelled to London to film a music video.
- The fatal attack occurred just two days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, which Warren had not obtained for any of his dogs.
- The prosecution argued that Ms Martin, who had mobility issues and minimal dog training experience, was not a suitable person to manage the powerful dogs, describing the situation as a 'tragedy waiting to happen'.
- Warren denies the charges, asserting he reasonably believed Ms Martin was a 'fit and proper person' to care for the dogs, despite previously telling police that poodles were more aggressive than XL bullies.
