Asda opening hours at Christmas and New Years
- These are the opening hours for all Asda stores at Christmas and New Years
- Christmas Eve: 5am to 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am to 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
