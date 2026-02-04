Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Comedian jailed after veteran joke triggered outrage

Russian comedian Artemy Ostanin during a court hearing
Russian comedian Artemy Ostanin during a court hearing (Reuters)
  • Russian stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted of inciting hatred.
  • He received a five-year, nine-month sentence and a 300,000 rouble (£2,800) fine following his conviction.
  • The charges stemmed from a joke Ostanin made about a legless war veteran, which caused significant outrage among nationalists and military bloggers.
  • Ostanin was also convicted of offending Christians with another joke about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalist groups.
  • His case is part of a series of harsh punishments under Russia's sweeping censorship laws, enacted in 2022, targeting those who speak critically about the Russian army.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in