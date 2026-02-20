Nasa sets date for first moon mission since 1972
- Nasa has announced its Artemis mission to the Moon is now scheduled for launch on March 6 as it aims to send humans around the Moon for the first time in over 50 years.
- Four astronauts will embark on a 10-day journey, circling the far side of the Moon before returning to Earth.
- This mission is intended as the first step in a series, leading to future lunar landings, a potential lunar base, and ultimately preparing for missions to Mars.
- The launch date was confirmed following a successful wet dress rehearsal, where the spacecraft was fueled and a countdown simulated, after an earlier attempt was delayed by a fuel leak.
- The four crew members – Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency colleague Jeremy Hansen – are now entering quarantine in Houston ahead of the launch.
