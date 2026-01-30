New Artemis launch date as first manned moon mission in 50 years suffers delay
- NASA has postponed its first manned moon mission in 50 years due to anticipated near-freezing temperatures at the launch site.
- The first crewed Artemis moonshot is now scheduled for no earlier than Feb. 8, a two-day delay from the original plan.
- A crucial fueling test for the 322-foot moon rocket, initially set for Saturday, was canceled Thursday because of the expected cold weather.
- The critical dress rehearsal is now planned for Monday, weather permitting, leaving NASA with only three days in February for the launch before potentially moving into March.
- Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew are currently in quarantine in Houston, with their arrival at Kennedy Space Center in Florida yet to be confirmed.
