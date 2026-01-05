Manhunt for 26-year-old after girlfriend found stabbed to death
- Police have launched an international manhunt for Arjun Sharma, 26, from Maryland, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27.
- Investigators believe Godishala was killed at Sharma’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, having suffered multiple stab wounds.
- Sharma reportedly contacted emergency services on Friday to report Godishala missing, then immediately boarded a flight to India from Dulles International Airport.
- An arrest warrant has been issued for Sharma, charging him with first and second-degree murder, with police noting "some level of premeditation" due to his departure.
- Howard County police are collaborating with federal and international agencies to locate and arrest Sharma, with potential extradition proceedings if he is apprehended abroad.