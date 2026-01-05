Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Manhunt for 26-year-old after girlfriend found stabbed to death

(Howard County Police)
  • Police have launched an international manhunt for Arjun Sharma, 26, from Maryland, who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, 27.
  • Investigators believe Godishala was killed at Sharma’s apartment in Columbia, Maryland, on New Year’s Eve, having suffered multiple stab wounds.
  • Sharma reportedly contacted emergency services on Friday to report Godishala missing, then immediately boarded a flight to India from Dulles International Airport.
  • An arrest warrant has been issued for Sharma, charging him with first and second-degree murder, with police noting "some level of premeditation" due to his departure.
  • Howard County police are collaborating with federal and international agencies to locate and arrest Sharma, with potential extradition proceedings if he is apprehended abroad.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in