Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Border Patrol involved in another shooting days after Alex Pretti killing

Trump backs Kristi Noem as he calls for an 'honest' investigation into Alex Pretti's death
  • Border Patrol has been involved in another shooting, this time in Arizona near the U.S.- Mexico border.
  • The shooting victim is in critical condition after an incident in Arivaca, a community about 10 miles from the border, the local sheriff’s office said.
  • The Santa Rita Fire District said it responded to the shooting and the person who was wounded was in custody. Further details weren’t immediately available.
  • The shooting comes three days after Border Patrol shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for President Donald Trump to tone down his immigration enforcement operations.
  • Pretti was killed a little over two weeks after an ICE agent shot and killed Nicole Good, another Minnesota resident, who was protesting ICE raids in the state.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in