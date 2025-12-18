Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aria Thorpe’s family release pictures of ‘lively and bubbly’ nine-year-old who died in stabbing attack

Alex Ross
Boy, 15 charged with murder of nine-year-old in Weston-Super-Mare
  • Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe died from a stab wound at a house in Weston-super-Mare on Monday evening.
  • A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and subsequently charged with her murder.
  • The boy appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into youth detention, with a further appearance scheduled at Bristol Crown Court.
  • Aria's family paid tribute to her as a 'lively and bubbly' girl, and floral tributes have been laid in the community.
  • Local authorities, schools, and police are providing support to those affected, with a post-mortem confirming the preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound.
