Aria Thorpe’s family release pictures of ‘lively and bubbly’ nine-year-old who died in stabbing attack
- Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe died from a stab wound at a house in Weston-super-Mare on Monday evening.
- A teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and subsequently charged with her murder.
- The boy appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into youth detention, with a further appearance scheduled at Bristol Crown Court.
- Aria's family paid tribute to her as a 'lively and bubbly' girl, and floral tributes have been laid in the community.
- Local authorities, schools, and police are providing support to those affected, with a post-mortem confirming the preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound.