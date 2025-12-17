Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen charged with murder of nine-year-old girl – as victim is named as Aria Thorpe

Alex Ross
Avon and Somerset Police have formally named the girl who died as Aria Thorpe
Avon and Somerset Police have formally named the girl who died as Aria Thorpe (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
  • A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.
  • Aria Thorpe was pronounced dead at a residential address in Lime Close on Monday night.
  • Police arrested the boy in the Worle area less than 10 minutes after arriving at the scene.
  • A preliminary post-mortem examination indicated her death was caused by a single stab wound.
  • The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.
In full

