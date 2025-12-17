Teen charged with murder of nine-year-old girl – as victim is named as Aria Thorpe
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.
- Aria Thorpe was pronounced dead at a residential address in Lime Close on Monday night.
- Police arrested the boy in the Worle area less than 10 minutes after arriving at the scene.
- A preliminary post-mortem examination indicated her death was caused by a single stab wound.
- The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today.