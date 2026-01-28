Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment first female Archbishop of Canterbury is heckled during confirmation

Video Player Placeholder
Moment heckler interrupts Sarah Mullally's confirmation as first female Archbishop of Canterbury
  • Dame Sarah Mullally's confirmation as the new Archbishop of Canterbury was interrupted by a heckler on Wednesday, 28 January.
  • Her appointment is historic, making her the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England's 500-year history.
  • The confirmation service took place at St Paul's Cathedral.
  • The heckler, who appeared to be in religious clothing, was escorted from the cathedral, though their specific words were not immediately clear.
  • Dame Sarah succeeds Justin Welby, who resigned over a year ago following safeguarding failures concerning the John Smyth abuse case.
