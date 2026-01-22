Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Apple is working to launch a wearable AI pin by next year

Rumoured to be the size of an AirTag, the wearable AI device could launch as early as next year
  • Apple is reportedly developing a new screenless artificial intelligence wearable, similar in size to an AirTag, featuring multiple cameras, microphones, and a speaker.
  • The device is described as a thin, flat, circular disc with an aluminium and glass shell, including a physical button and wireless charging capabilities.
  • Apple plans to release the AI wearable next year, with an ambitious target to produce up to 20 million units at launch.
  • This development follows Apple's recent announcement that its new AI features, including a revamped Siri assistant, will be powered by Google's Gemini.
  • Other tech giants are also venturing into AI hardware, with OpenAI developing a device led by former Apple designer Jony Ive for a 2026 launch, while US startup Humane's earlier AI Pin product failed and is no longer supported.
